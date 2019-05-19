End of an era: Cooper Cronk announces retirement

Cooper Cronk has retired.

The decorated former Melbourne Storm and now Sydney Roosters star has announced he’ll call time on his career at the end of the season.

Cronk has won titles at both clubs, while also representing Queensland 22 times over seven years.

Mark Riddell told Macquarie Sports Radio it was only a matter of time before the popular halfback transitions into a full time media role.

He said Cronk remained one of the best players he played against during his career.

“He’s the best fullback I’ve ever seen,” he said.