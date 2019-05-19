Macquarie Sports Radio
Advertisement
  • SYDNEY 954AM
  • MELBOURNE 1278AM
  • BRISBANE 882AM
  • PERTH DAB+
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

13 12 83
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

End of an era: Cooper Cronk announces retirement

9 hours ago
Levy & Riddell

Cooper Cronk has retired.

The decorated former Melbourne Storm and now Sydney Roosters star has announced he’ll call time on his career at the end of the season.

Cronk has won titles at both clubs, while also representing Queensland 22 times over seven years.

Mark Riddell told Macquarie Sports Radio it was only a matter of time before the popular halfback transitions into a full time media role.

He said Cronk remained one of the best players he played against during his career.

“He’s the best fullback I’ve ever seen,” he said.

 

Levy & Riddell
Sports
Advertisement
Advertisement
13 12 83