England crush Australia to book spot in World Cup final

England have comprehensibly beaten Australia by eight wickets in the Cricket World Cup semi final at Edgbaston, crushing the Aussies’ title hopes.

After captain Aaron Finch won the toss on what looked to be a dry pitch, they were immediately on the back foot, losing three wickets within seven overs.

Finch (golden duck) and Warner (nine off 11) being dismissed cheaply halted any momentum Australia would’ve wanted to build early but it was Steve Smith and Alex Carey who looked to try resurrect the Australian innings.

Putting on a heroic 103-run stand, Justin Langer’s side looked to be building a total upwards of 250 before Carey’s dismissal triggered another collapse, with Stoinis departing for a two-ball duck shortly after.

At 5-118 after 28 overs, England were in firm control and that continued later in the innings once Smith ran himself out on the sharp of some shark glove work from Jason Roy.

Shortly after Smith departed, England didn’t take long to clean up the rest of the tail to bowl the Aussies out for 223 with an over remaining.

In stark contract to Australia’s start, England’s Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow put on 124 off 18 overs for the first wicket and from then, the hosts closed the match out easily.

England will face New Zealand at Lord’s on Sunday, their first Cricket World Cup final in 27 years as they look to with the trophy for the first time.

Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images