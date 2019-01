Thought Australian cricket was in the doldrums?

Overnight, England were bowled out in for just 77 against the West Indies in Barbados.

Kemar Roach took 5-17, Jason Holder 2-15 and Alzarri Joseph 2-20, dismissing the tourists in the 31st over.

It’s their fourth lowest total in history against the West Indies.

The humiliation comes just 10 months after they were bowled out for 58 against New Zealand in Auckland.