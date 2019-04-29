England suffer huge Cricket World Cup blow

Alex Hales has been thrown out of England’s World Cup squad.

The 30-year-old opening batter was slated to play in his home tournament but following a controversial period which saw him handed a 21-day for recreational drugs use, he was omitted from the squad.

Hales was already on a final warning after being involved in a street fight in 2017, with England cricket director Ashley Giles opting not to include him for cricket’s showpiece event.

““Nobody is seeking to excuse Alex’s behaviour in this instance,” a statement read.

“He absolutely acknowledges and recognises he made a huge mistake.”

Talksport’s James Savundra says it was “massive news” for English cricket ahead of the World Cup.

“He’s been withdrawn from duty to create the right environment and free England from any distractions,” he told Macquarie Sports Radio.

“He’s turned out to be not a great guy from the stuff that’s come out recently.”

Click PLAY to hear more on Macquarie Sports Radio