EPL 19/20 Season Preview: What you need to know?

The shortest off-season in sport is over and the drama of the Premier League starts all over again tomorrow morning.

Liverpool and Norwich kick us off bright and early at 5am and to celebrate Macquarie Sport Radio being the exclusive home of the EPL, we’ve got everything you need to know before the madness gets underway.

Title Contenders

You can’t start anywhere other than the defending champions Manchester City. Could they really go three in a row… you bet they can!

Guardiola isn’t settling for anything with the addition of Spanish midfielder Rodri bolstering his midfield stocks. They’re almost perfect pre-season was capped off by winning the Community Shield and they’ll be primed for their opening game against West Ham. Will their desperate desire for a Champions League crown be prioritised over their domestic efforts though?

Liverpool will certainly be hoping so. With their Champions League crown in the bag, Liverpool’s focus will be squarely on ending their 30 year domestic drought. Losing by a point was devastating for Liverpool fans around the world but the team will be hungrier than ever. No major incoming transfers but returns to fitness for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Adam Lallana are big boosts.

Tottenham kick off their first full season in their shiny new stadium and will be hoping it ‘spurs’ a good challenge to Liverpool and City (see what we did there). Spurs major challenge in the off-season was to hold onto their key players, which they’ve done yet again. They’ve even gone one-step further breaking the club transfer record to sign imposing French midfielder Ndombele for $97 million as well as securing Argentinian midfielder Lo Celso on deadline day.

Champions League Hopefuls



Unai Emery heads into his second season with Arsenal after a surprisingly busy transfer window. The Gunners have brought in five new players, breaking their transfer record to sign exciting French forward Pepe for $130 million. Many thought their defence would be a major issue again, especially after losing club captain Laurent Koscielny. But the deadline day signings of David Luiz from Chelsea and Kieran Tierney from Celtic will leave Gunners’ fans feeling far more confident.

Chelsea will be one of the most fascinating teams to follow this season as club legend Frank Lampard takes the reins without any top-flight management experience to his name. Losing Eden Hazard to Real Madrid is a massive blow and Lampard has been handcuffed by the club’s two year transfer ban. Christian Pulisic will have a huge task to try and fill the Belgian’s shoes. Chelsea fans will be hoping some of the club’s promising youngsters have breakout seasons if they’re to try and secure a top four finish.

Manchester United haven’t looked close to challenging for the title since Sir Alex Ferguson retired and now they’ve slipped to the status of underdogs for a top four finish. Some exciting young signings in Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, plus their defensive record breaking purchase of Harry Maguire from Leicester will have United fans feeling cautiously optimistic that they’ll at least fight for a place back in the Champions League.

Looking to cause a stir

Everton, Wolves and Leicester are all teams that have quietly strengthened their squads and are most likely to cause problems for the big six clubs whilst Aston Villa have spent big for their return to the Premier League.

Everton have refreshed their squad by releasing some aging players and making several shrewd signings including the exciting young striker Moise Kean from Juventus and Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi.

Leicester City fans will obviously be disappointed to have lost their stalwart defensive man Maguire but will be buoyed by the permanent signing of young midfield maestro Youri Tielemans. Expectations will be high upon former Liverpool and Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers for his first full season in charge of the Foxes.

Wolverhampton have similarly made some exciting signings such as forwards Raul Jiminez and Patrick Cutrone. Similar to Spurs though, Wolves will be happier with the fact they kept their core group of players who led them to an impressive return to the top flight last season.

Aston Villa have spent a staggering $240 million on new players to try and ensure their return to the Premier League isn’t short-lived. They’ll be hoping not to replicate Fulham though who spent similar sums of money on their return to the league last year only to be unceremoniously dumped out.

The Aussies

It was almost just ‘The Aussie’ as it looked like Matt Ryan was going to be our only representative in the Premier League this season. But Ryan must have donned the agent’s hat and convinced Brighton to rescue Aaron Mooy from the Championship with the midfielder signing a season-long loan on deadline day. Both will be looking to back up strong individual 18/19 seasons to help Brighton solidify their place in the top flight.

Expected Battlers

Norwich City and Sheffield United will have typically difficult first seasons in England’s top flight with neither making any major signings but both are hoping to exceed expectations and survive the drop.