EPL | Brighton vs Tottenham LIVE and FREE

2 hours ago
EPL LIVE AND FREE
Spurs will be without superstar striker Harry Kane but Brighton haven’t won at Tottenham since 1981!

In fact, Brighton have beaten Tottenham only twice in 15 outings and will find the going similarly tough on Wednesday morning.

Hear the English Premier League action LIVE and FREE on Macquarie Sports Radio!

HOW TO LISTEN

Follow the coverage online via @MacquarieSport on FacebookInstagram and Twitter.

Want to tune in on the radio?

Stream the English Premier League action LIVE and FREE on Macquarie Sports Radio, thanks to our partners TalkSport UK.

CLICK HERE to listen live

