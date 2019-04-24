EPL | Manchester United vs Manchester City LIVE and FREE

The weekend’s 4-nil thrashing was an embarrassing moment for Manchester United and the road to redemption is blocked by a gargantuan hurdle.

Manchester City. Arch rivals. 22 points in front on the table too.

Despite hosting the match Old Trafford, Manchester United are at their worst odds in Premier League history to win at home at 6/1.

