EPL | Manchester United vs Manchester City LIVE and FREE

48 mins ago
EPL LIVE AND FREE

The weekend’s 4-nil thrashing was an embarrassing moment for Manchester United and the road to redemption is blocked by a gargantuan hurdle.

Manchester City. Arch rivals. 22 points in front on the table too.

Despite hosting the match Old Trafford, Manchester United are at their worst odds in Premier League history to win at home at 6/1.

Hear the English Premier League action LIVE and FREE on Macquarie Sports Radio!

HOW TO LISTEN

Follow the coverage online via @MacquarieSport on FacebookInstagram and Twitter.

Stream the English Premier League action LIVE and FREE on Macquarie Sports Radio, thanks to our partners TalkSport UK.

Live and Free EPL coverage on Macquarie Sports Radio.

CLICK HERE to listen live

