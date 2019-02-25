Erin Molan baffled by AFL’s stance on illicit drugs

Erin Molan doesn’t understand the logic behind the AFL’s illicit drugs policy.

Since 2016, the AFL has enacted a policy where players are named publicly named after recording a second strike.

Players receive a $5000 fine for a first strike, cop a four-game suspension for a second strike and are suspended for 12 matches when recording a third strike.

It follows comments from St.Kilda footballer Nick Riewoldt, who said on Monday illicit drugs in the AFL are out of control.

Filling in for Mark Riddell on Macquarie Sports Radio Breakfast, Molan said the league should be taking a tougher stance on illicit drugs.

“I didn’t understand it when it was three strikes and I don’t understand it when it’s two strikes,” she said.

“They’re illegal – look at the problems we have in society at the moment with people wanting to normalise drugs.

“I think Nick Riewoldt’s absolutely nailed it.”

