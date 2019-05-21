Essendon and Fremantle won’t make the finals: David Schwarz calls it now

It’ll be a miracle if either Essendon or Fremantle make finals this year according to David Schwarz.

Matt Granland asked Ox, the former Melbourne FC great on Macquarie Sports Radio Drive whether Essendon would be able to make finals this year, especially after losing Devon Smith to a knee injury.

“Nope. Not on the footy I saw on Saturday night,” Ox said.

“They were both woeful. Both teams won’t make it.”

Essendon defeated Fremantle by just 7-points on Saturday night in a low-scoring game.

“Their football on Saturday night was deplorable at times,” Ox said.

“I think Fremantle kind of helped that out. They make you play that way.

“It’s been a long time between drinks for them playing really great footy.”

