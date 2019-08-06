Euan Aitken stands by besieged Dragons coach Paul McGregor

St George Illawarra centre Euan Aitken has thrown his support behind embattled coach Paul McGregor as the Dragons dismal 2019 season continues.

The Dragons are currently 14th on the ladder with just six wins from 19 games and despite a superstar spine featuring the likes of Corey Norman, Gareth Widdop, Ben Hunt and Cameron McInnes, the club hasn’t lived up to the expectations placed on them this season.

They haven’t been short off distractions either with a mid-season injury crisis as well as the loss of Jack de Belin who was stood down under the NRL’s No Fault stand-down policy due to his pending sexual assault charges.

And with the club refusing to make excuses, McGregor who signed a contract extension earlier this season is a man under pressure to keep his job.

Aitken who plays his 100th game this weekend against the Gold Coast told Macquarie Sports Radio Halftime McGregor has his support.

“I love Mary as a coach,” Aitken said.

“He gave me an opportunity to play First Grade and I’m very thankful for that.

“It’s hard to say what’s going to happen at the club, it’s anyone’s guess.

“I’m worried about, and the club and Mary are worried about finishing the season with a bang and getting some wins together.

“We’re not too far off the last two games, I felt like we’ve been there or thereabouts and been unlucky at a couple of stages.

“We just want to win some games to finish the year and let the club sort out their stuff in their review at the end of the year.”

It will be a battle of two desperate sides on Saturday afternoon when the Dragons host the bottom placed Titans at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium.

Image credit: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images.