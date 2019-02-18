‘Everyone wants to get outraged’: Bogut defends awards speech

NBL MVP Andrew Bogut doesn’t see what all the fuss is about his stunt at the league’s award night.

After being named as the best defensive player in the league on Sunday, Bogut sent Sydney Kings teammate Dane Pineau up on stage to collect the award instead of doing it himself.

Pineau then proceeded to read an acceptance speech which he claimed Bogut wrote.

“It was a beautiful event but it went for five hours,” he told Macquarie Sports Radio Breakfast about the controversial move.

“In Australia, you’ve got to have a laugh. Dane said he wanted to do a speech for me but at first I thought he was having a laugh so I put him on the spot and told me to go do it.

“If the actual speech itself was taking the piss out of everybody, it was me.

“Like everything in life, some people liked it and some didn’t.

“It was nowhere near disrespectful, we were just trying to enjoy the night.”

