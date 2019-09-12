EXCLUSIVE | Adam Tomlinson breaks silence on Giants’ Elimination Final axing

GWS Giants star Adam Tomlinson has revealed the moment he was told he wouldn’t be playing in last week’s Elimination Final clash against the Western Bulldogs.

Tomlinson who had played every game for the Giants this season up until the clash with the Bulldogs was a shock omission when teams were named before the do or die clash, as the Giants welcomed back the likes of Brett Deledio, Toby Greene, Jacob Hopper and Nick Haynes.

However, with teammate and close friend Deledio suffering another calf injury in the Giants’ 58 point win, it has opened the door for the 26-year-old to return for the semi-final clash with Brisbane at the Gabba.

The versatile tall told Halftime he knew there was a chance that he’d miss the game and he’s doing all he can to be selected for the clash with the Lions.

“I knew a couple of days before, it was sort of a match ups things,” Tomlinson said.

“In the middle of the week I was told there might be a chance, just about who they play and who we might come up against.

“It’s unfortunate for me but it worked out pretty well for the team that we won the game, but it was a pretty good win for the boys.

“I’ve trained my hardest this week so fingers crossed I get the mod.

“There’s a few of us in contention but again it sort of depends which way we want to go.

“Obviously the Lions are a really good team and have a lot of really good players so fingers crossed it falls my way, but we’ll find out later on.”

On the back of Stephen Coniglio re-signing with the Giants, Tomlinson’s future in Sydney has also been in the spotlight due to salary cap pressure and interests from multiple clubs looking to bring the Victorian back home.

Tomlinson has played 137 games for the Giants since debuting in 2012 and is off contract at season’s end.

The Giants semi-final clash with Brisbane will be played on Saturday at the Gabba with first bounce at 7:25pm.

Click ‘play’ to hear the full interview below.

Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images.