EXCLUSIVE | Craig Lowndes honoured to be Motor Sport Hall of Fame inductee

Supercars legend Craig Lowndes says he honoured to be an inductee into the Australian Motor Sport Hall of Fame.

It was announced that Lowndes would be an advanced inductee after a remarkable career in the sport – yielding a phenomenal three Supercars championships and seven Bathurst 1000 victories.

The Australian Motor Sport Hall of Fame recognises contributors on and off the track in all disciplines of motorsport.

The 44-year-old – who is also an Order of Australia medal recipient – will join an illustrious club including the likes of Sir Jack Brabham, Alan Jones, Mick Doohan and mentor Peter Brock.

Lowndes says he couldn’t have imagined he would have had the career he did.

“It’s always nice to look back at what you’ve achieved,” Lowndes said.

“Last year was really special, obviously making an announcement early in the year to step down as a full-time driver in the Supercars and take on a role in broadcast.

“It was something that shocked a few people, but for me it was the right time.

“You look at any high performing athlete, you never know when the right time is, but for me it felt like the right time.

“I don’t wake up at any given time thinking that I’ve made the wrong choice, it’s just a new chapter in my life.”

Lowndes confirmed 2018 would be his last as a full-time driver, but he will continue to drive part-time alongside Jamie Whincup in the Enduro Cup.

He also says he’s excited to get into the commentary arena.

“It is different,” Lowndes said.

“Coming to the closing of last year at Newcastle people were asking me how does it feel to retire?

“At that point I still hadn’t finished driving, so the focus was still on being inside a race car looking at tyre pressures and all that.

“Now it all changes to a commentary box, I’m obviously going to try to be informative and get my opinion across on what’s going on.

“People may see that I’m a little bit bias to the Red Bull side of it, but if they make a mistake they’re going to be accountable like anyone else.

“For me, it’s exciting times to shift into that side of the world and to really look forward to what the future holds.

“I don’t regret it, I’ve had a fantastic career in the sport, it’s time to move on.”

Lowndes finished with 107 race wins from 667 races throughout his career.

The official induction will take place on March 15 with Lowndes the 72nd inductee into the Hall of Fame.

