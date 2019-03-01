EXCLUSIVE: Darren Lehmann confirms he’s in talks with multiple Big Bash clubs

Darren Lehmann could soon be returning to the coaching fold.

After resigning as national cricket coach in March last year, the 49-year-old confirmed to Macquarie Sports Radio Drive he’s currently in talks with multiple Big Bash franchises ahead of the league’s ninth season.

Speculation continued to mount on Thursday, with rumours circulating Lehmann could be in the frame to replace Daniel Vettori as Brisbane Heat coach.

When quizzed on if he’d welcome a return to coaching later this year, Lehmann didn’t shy away from his ambition to return in some capacity.

“I’m catching up with a few people and seeing what comes from it,” he told Mark Allen and David Schwarz.

“I’ve chatted to a few people and seeing the lay of the land, really.

“I love coaching and I love working on radio so you get the best of both worlds in the BBL if you manage to land one of those jobs.

“I’ll just see what happens in the next couple of weeks.”

After further questioning by Schwarz, Lehmann revealed he’s also been in talks with an unnamed Melbourne franchise.

Click PLAY to hear more on Macquarie Sports Radio Drive