NRL sanctions | Walker stood down, Bolton banned, Napa fined

The NRL has announced a slew of sanctions against players and clubs in an unprecedented media conference.

Following Thursday’s announcement of a new ‘no-fault stand-down’ policy, CEO Todd Greenberg has handed out punishments for a range of issues that took place over Summer.

DYLAN WALKER

As revealed by Ray Hadley, Manly Sea Eagles player Dylan Walker will be stood down until May.

The former NSW Blues and Kangaroos player was arrested on December 6 and has been charged with assaulting his fiancee.

EXCLUSIVE | Ray Hadley reveals Manly Sea Eagles player Dylan Walker will be stood down at midday, under the NRL’s new ‘no-fault stand-down’ policy. pic.twitter.com/Jol8yWpqWG — 2GB 873 (@2GB873) February 28, 2019

The 24-year-old woman allegedly suffered minor cuts to her shoulder, leg and feet but has since recanted her claims and is supporting Walker.

Prosecutors are persisting with the case and Walker, 24, will be banned from playing until his next court appearance on May 10.

DYLAN NAPA

Dylan Napa has been fined 10 per cent of his 2019 salary following the publication of several lewd videos.

The NRL decided not to suspend the Bulldogs recruit because the videos were taken five years ago and were leaked without his knowledge.

SCOTT BOLTON

North Queensland Cowboys veteran Scott Bolton has been suspended for 10 weeks and fined five per cent of his 2019 salary after pleading guilty to common assault.

The 31-year-old grabbed a woman’s thigh while out drinking with teammates at a Bondi Beach bar last year.

Bolton will only miss five games after agreeing to address the captains and senior players of all other teams

SHANE FLANAGAN

It’s been confirmed former Cronulla Sharks coach Shane Flanagan has had his registration cancelled for breaching an ASADA ban in 2014.

The NRL will consider any future request to come back to the game on its merits but he will not return in the short term.

The proposed fine of $800,000 on the club has been reduced to $500,000 after the club acknowledged and accepted its wrongdoing.

CRONULLA SHARKS SALARY CAP

The Integrity Unit has uncovered breaches of the salary cap rules over a number of years dating back to 2013 but not affecting their 2016 Premiership year.

Because the club self-reported the issue, a proposed fine of $750,000 has been reduced to $250,000.

A $707,000 penalty has also been imposed on the club’s salary cap over the next two season’s, meaning the club faces total fines of $1.25m from today’s announcements.

WESTS TIGERS

The $750,000 fine issued to the Wests Tigers over an undisclosed ambassador agreement with Robbie Farah has been halved.

A $639,000 salary cap penalty has been spread over the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

Club CEO Justin Pascoe has also apologised for his failure to comply with the rules and will be suspended for six months, backdated to December 19.

A request by the Wests Tigers to register Zane Musgrove, who is currently facing indecent assault charges, has been refused until the case is concluded.

