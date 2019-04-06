EXCLUSIVE | FA Cup Semi Finals LIVE and FREE

Macquarie Sports Radio is your exclusive home for FA Cup semi final action!

Hear Manchester take on Brighton live and free at 2:30am on Sunday morning before Watford go head to head with Wolves at 1:00am on Monday!

Thanks to our partners TalkSport UK, Macquarie Sports Radio is the only Australian media outlet bringing you FA Cup semi final action live – and it won’t cost you a cent.

Manchester City are short priced favourites in the first semi at Wembley but with pride, history, and the chance of an upset on the line, don’t rule out Brighton Hove Albion.

Wolves knocked out Manchester United in the FA Cup quarter finals and are set for a tight tussle with the unpredictable Watford in the second semi.

