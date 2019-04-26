GWS Giants star Adam Tomlinson provides update on playing future

GWS Giants star Adam Tomlinson says he isn’t going anywhere amid talk St Kilda are interested in the big man’s signature for next season and beyond.

The key defender – who has played 120 games for the Giants since debuting in 2012 is off contract at season’s end and did meet with the Saints at the end of 2017 – before choosing to remain with GWS.

He is one of several key players off contract for the club alongside Josh Kelly and Stephen Coniglio in what is an important time for the Western Sydney based club who lost the likes of Dylan Shiel, Tom Scully and Rory Lobb in the off season.

Tomlinson will be an unrestricted free agent meaning it will be harder for the Giants to keep him if he chooses to look interstate, however the 25-year-old says he’s not going anywhere just yet.

“It might have just been a slow news day to be honest,” Tomlinson said.

“But no I’m very happy to be playing footy.

“A lot of things get put in the media and read out by the people but it was a funny one, I was lying on a massage bed when that got released and a few of the boys sent a few texts.

“I was like ‘Na, it’s all good’.

“The club’s got to work through the bigger fish in Josh Kelly and Stephen Coniglio first, so that’s alright.”

Tomlinson who originates from Victoria was taken at pick nine in the 2011 Draft is averaging 19 disposals and six marks for the Giants this season.

GWS will take on the Swans in the ‘Battle of the Bridge in a blockbuster event on Saturday evening at the SCG.

