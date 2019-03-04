EXCLUSIVE: Mark Taylor has CA high-performance job if he wants it

Mark Taylor linked to the Cricket Australia high-performance job.

Macquarie Sports Radio’s Mat Thompson first reported the story, “My understanding is the role has all but been offered to probably the most respected man in Australian cricket, Mark Taylor and it’s his to knock back.”

Former Australian cricketer Geoff Lawson told Macquarie Sports Radio that Mark Taylor is a possibility for the high-performance role.

“I am led to believe they (CA) will be advertising the position but Mark Taylor would certainly have a bit of choice of what he wanted to do.” he said.

“Mark Taylor is one of Australia’s most successful captains, wonderful opening batsman, a great leader, he’s been on the board of Cricket NSW and Cricket Australia, so he’s had a lot of senior positions.”

“They’re pretty good ingredients for that sort of position.”

The ex-Test captain stepped down as a CA board director at the end of last year after serving 13 years in the role.

The high-performance role was made vacant in November when Pat Howard resigned from the role.

Click PLAY to listen to Geoff Lawson on Macquarie Sports Radio

Click PLAY to listen to Mat Thompson’s report on Macquarie Sports Radio