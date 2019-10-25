EXCLUSIVE | Morne Morkel believes South African cricket will bounce back from ‘dark position’

South African cricket great Morne Morkel believes the Proteas will be able to bounce back from the ‘dark position’ they’re currently in, but admitted it will take some time.

It comes after the Proteas were walloped by India 3-0 in their recent Test series in the sub-continent – failing to bowl India out on any occasion and only passing 300 with the bat on one occasion.

South Africa are in the middle of a rebuilding period after the recent retirements of the likes of Morkel and Proteas legends AB De Villiers, Hashim Amla and Dale Steyn.

Morkel told Macquarie Sports Radio Halftime the Proteas were always going to struggle with a number of players departing in such a short space of time.

“If you take five players out of any team, they’re going to struggle,” Morkel said.

“They find themselves in a very dark sort of position at the moment but they truly know how to get out of that.

“It’s going to take time, they’re trying a new coaching structure which I think everyone’s keeping a close eye on so we’ll have to sit out and buy some time and see these new guys develop.

“Particularly the talent in this squad, it’s just a matter of these guys learning the skills to compete for five days at International level.”

Morkel played 86 Tests for South Africa and took 309 wickets as one of the most dangerous fast bowlers in world cricket on the back of his height and pace.

The 35-year-old will also turn out in Sydney Grade Cricket for Manly-Warringah who play Randwick-Petersham in a Twenty20 clash on Sunday and Morkel admits he will have some nerves for the match.

“I’m a little bit nervous because I haven’t bowled a ball in five weeks so hopefully I can contribute to the team,” Morkel said.

The clash at Coogee Oval begins at 2:30pm AEDT.

