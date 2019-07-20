EXCLUSIVE | Nick Cotric: ‘I wish I could take it back’

Canberra star Nick Cotric has revealed he wishes he could take back his dangerous throw on St George Illawarra centre Tim Lafai which resulted in him being sent from the field.

Cotric’s night was brought to an early end in the Raiders’ win over the Dragons in round 17 and was subsequently hit with a grade three charge and a three game suspension.

The 20-year-old who made this debut for New South Wales in the State of Origin series opener has been one of Canberra’s best this season after moving from the wing to the centres.

Speaking on The Gus Gould Show, Cotric revealed he was shocked at how it all went down.

“I didn’t actually realise what it looked like when I went down,” Cotric said.

“It wasn’t intentional, as I grabbed his legs, I sort of lost balance too and went over.

“When I got sent I was a bit shocked, I couldn’t believe I was getting sent off the field.

“I was a bit disappointed, I let my teammates down and I wish could have been out there with them.

“Luckily enough he’s alright and luckily enough we got the win too, so mixed emotions I guess.

“I wish I could take it back.”

Cotric has played 62 games for the Raiders and scored 31 tries since first debuting in 2017 and taking out the NRL Rookie of the Year award in that same year.

The third placed Raiders host Wests Tigers tonight at GIO Stadium with kick-off at 5:30pm.

Image credit: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images.

