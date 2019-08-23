Expect goals, goals, goals … and more goals | EPL Matchweek 3 Preview

We’re predicting a weekend full of goals with strengthened title contenders taking on fearful minnows and some of the leagues best front-lines facing off against each other in what is set to be a very entertaining Matchweek 3. Here’s everything you need to know.

Liverpool vs. Arsenal | Sunday 2:30am

They’re the only two sides with perfect starts to the season but one way or another, that won’t be the case come Sunday morning with this set to be the most enticing of the MW3 games.

The last time Arsenal visited Anfield, they were on the wrong end of a 5-1 drubbing but if anything, their defensive line is looking slightly more solid than Liverpool’s so far this season. The prospect of a Salah, Mane and Firmino front three is far more daunting than anything they’ve faced so far though.

Arsenal’s attacking lineup of Aubameyang, Lacazette and new winger Pepe is just as scary so it’s fair to assume this game will have plenty of goals.

Norwich vs. Chelsea | Saturday 9:30pm

Norwich will still be riding high after their first win of the season against Newcastle last week but Chelsea will be a far tougher test. Frank Lampard will be hoping to kick-start the Blues season after a tough opening two rounds secured them just a point so far.

Teemu Pukki made all the headlines last week with a hattrick and will strive to be only the 10th player in history to score in his first three Premier League appearances. Big questions remain over which striker Lampard will go with; the options being young Englishman Tammy Abraham, who has had a tough start to the season, or the experienced Olivier Giroud.

Bournemouth vs. Manchester City | Sunday 11pm

Tottenham vs. Newcastle | Monday 1:30am

Manchester City and Tottenham faced off against each other in a very tight MW2 game but MW3 has both with far easier match-ups. Simply put, Sunday night could be an absolute goal-fest!

City take on Bournemouth who have started the season with two tight games against two newly promoted sides who’s combined team value would likely equal only 2 or 3 of City’s players alone. Kevin de Bruyne was frighteningly good against Tottenham and with Raheem Sterling in sizzling goal-scoring form, those two could run amok on the south coast.

In London, the return of Son Heung-min couldn’t come at a worse time for a struggling Newcastle side that conceded three against Norwich last week. New midfielder Giovani Lo Celso is set to make his first start for Spurs and the prospect of him linking up with Harry Kane, Christian Erikson and Son will leave Newcastle fans fearing a rough trip south to the capital.

Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace | Sunday 12am

Manchester are undefeated in their last 12 home league matches against Crystal Palace (W11, D1), keeping clean sheets in 11 of those meetings. The Red Devils backline has looked solid, without being outstanding, thanks to the new additions of Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Young fullback Wan-Bissaka comes up against his old club for the first time and he’ll be hoping to continue his impressive start to the season. Crystal Palace are one of only two teams yet to score so far and one has to imagine that is unlikely to change at Old Trafford.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Southampton | Sunday 12am

Aaron Mooy will be hoping for his first start for the season but the Aussie midfielder may have to be patient considering Brighton’s solid start. They’ll be expecting to continue that form hosting a struggling Southampton side that are looking early contenders for relegation. Maty Ryan will be pushing for his second clean sheet of the season considering the Saint’s have only managed one goal so far.