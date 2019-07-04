Explosive nets session sees Shaun Marsh ruled out of World Cup

Shaun Marsh is out of the Cricket World Cup.

The veteran batter suffered a fractured forearm in a fiery nets session on Thursday, with the 35-year-old rushed to hospital.

Glenn Maxwell also got caught up in the carnage at the Old Trafford nets but was later cleared of serious injury.

Peter Handscomb – who was earlier left out of the squad in favour of Steve Smith – will re-join the squad ahead of Australia’s final league-stage match against South Africa on Saturday.

Fox Sports reporter Daniel Garb witnesses the carnage and said it was a “crazy” sequence of events.

“It was a day of absolute mayhem in Manchester,” he said.

“It was a crazy nets session that’s for sure, Glenn Maxwell was hit on the forearm by Mitchell Starc and moments later, Justin Langer called Shaun Marsh over to get into the nets and then he was hit int he wrist by Pat Cummins.

“He was sent for x-rays and Marsh has been ruled out of the World Cup with a broken wrist.”

Image: DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/AFP/Getty Images