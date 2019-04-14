Macquarie Sports Radio
  • Fabian Coulthard defeats Supercars teammate..

Fabian Coulthard defeats Supercars teammate Scott McLaughlin at Phillip Island

3 hours ago
Clinton Maynard

Fabian Coulthard has denied his teammate Scott McLaughlin a clean sweep at Phillip Island as he continued the Ford Mustang’s dominance with his first victory of 2019 today.

After finishing second four times this season, Coulthard finally got his first win and his 50th career podium.

He spoke to Full Time’s Clinton Maynard saying “we didn’t get the best start… but it’s good to get the win”.

Click PLAY below to listen to the full interview 

Clinton Maynard
News
