Fagan: Making finals won’t define Brisbane’s season

Brisbane Lions coach Chris Fagan is refusing to use making finals as a barometer ahead of the upcoming season.

Brisbane boast the second-younger list in the AFL and despite only winning 10 games in the last two seasons, they’re widely tipped to improve rapidly in 2019.

But Fagan wasn’t buying into the pre-season finals hype, telling the Hour of Power gradual improvement this year was his primary focus.

“The playing group think they’re capable of a fair bit more than last year,” he said.

“How many wins extra it turns into I’m not sure but we certainty want to raise the bar and do better than we did last season.

“We’ve only beaten five or six different sides in the last two years so one of the aims is to beat some of the teams that have cleaned us up over the years.

“The boys have got a bit more belief in themselves which is good because when you’re young, just to think you can beat these (strong) teams is a big thing when you’ve been down in the bottom for a while.”

Nine new rule changes will be implemented in the AFL this season, including set positions for players at centre bounces and a allowing players who kick in after a behind more room to clear the ball out of defence.

Fagan confirmed Brisbane have been trialling ways to use the new rules to their advantage during match practice over the summer.

“The centre bounce structures are probably the most profound changes to the rules,” he said.

“Like all clubs, we’re tinkering with the new rules and having a look.

“There’s no doubt (the new rules) will increase the scoring, I’ll be surprised if it doesn’t.”

