FFA’s E-League drives Australia’s e-sports boom

Football Federation Australia’s newest competition is leading a football revolution.

This isn’t about football with boots, laces and leather. It’s football with headsets and controllers.

Season two of the E-League, an e-sports competition forged around EA Sports’ juggernaut FIFA football video game series, is set to launch in February.

As interest, financial and fanatical, increases in competitive video gaming, the E-League is attempting to establish itself at the forefront of mainstream Australian sporting consciousness.

Luke Bould, the FFA’s Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer, joins Cam Reddin to discuss the future of e-sports in Australia and the possibility of e-sports one day reaching the Olympics.

