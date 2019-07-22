Macquarie Sports Radio
FINA takes action against Mack Horton over podium protest as re-match looms

1 hour ago
Macquarie Sports Radio News

Swimming’s governing body has taken action against Mack Horton after his podium protest at the world titles.

Both Horton and Swimming Australia have been served with an official warning from FINA, the world’s governing body of swimming.

It comes after the 23-year-old refused to take the podium when he finished second in the 400 metre freestyle event at the world titles.

He was protesting against the winner, convicted drug cheat Sun Yang, who is facing an appeal after escaping sanction for smashing a doping sample.

The two swimmers are expected to go head-to-head again this week in the 800 metre freestyle final.

(Image: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

