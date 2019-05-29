Finals not ‘front of mind’ for Lions coach despite strong form

Brisbane Lions coach Chris Fagan is refusing to buy into any finals hype around his side.

Having not played in September since 2009, the Lions are currently sitting in sixth spot after 10 games having won six matches already this season.

They were unlucky not to better than record, falling to the Dockers by a point after Michael Walters kicked an after-the-siren behind to snatch victory in the dying stages of the match on Sunday.

The Lions return home to face Hawthorn on Saturday night but Fagan said he’s refusing to put any expectation on his young playing group.

“We just talk about trying to become a better version of ourselves all the time,” he told Macquarie Sports Radio.

“I don’t think it’s very productive to get caught up talking about finals.

“From where we’ve come, we’ve only been able to win five games in the last couple of years. We treat every game with a high level of respect to do the best we can.

“(Finals) aren’t front of mind at the moment because as soon as you start thinking about it you forget about the process you need to go through and I don’t think that’s a good thing for our group.”

Click PLAY to hear the full interview on Macquarie Sports Radio