Finch’s message to Ryan Matterson as he looks to resolve his future

Fox League commentator Brett Finch is urging star forward Ryan Matterson to build on a ‘breakout’ season rather than look at leaving Wests Tigers.

The 24-year-old still has two years left on his contact but has reportedly met with the club to resolve his future amid tension with head coach Michael Maguire.

Finch told Macquarie Sports Radio he should be grateful for the added opportunity at Wests Tigers rather than looking to the exit door after one good year.

“He’s had a real breakout year,” he said.

“You sign your contract and he was obviously happy with the money when he signed it.

“The Tigers gave him the opportunity that he wouldn’t have got at the Roosters so I find it hard that he wants to walk away all of a sudden.

“Ryan just needs to concentrate on backing up his good year up with another year and letting his manager talk turkey.”

