First Test preview: Australia vs Sri Lanka at the Gabba

Following an exciting four-Test series between Australia and India, the Aussies are set to host Sri Lanka in a two-Test series beginning in Brisbane on Friday.

And you’ll be able to hear every ball of the series on Macquarie Sports Radio Cricket.

Preview:

Test cricket in late January returns with Australia facing off against Sri Lanka at the Gabba in the first of two Tests for the Warne-Muralitharan Trophy.

It’s very much an experimental squad for the hosts, with untried youngster Will Pucovski headlining a trio of potential debuts named. Meanwhile for Sri Lanka, Dinesh Chandimal captains the side.

The series presents Australia with a crucial opportunity to experiment ahead of the much-anticipated Ashes in England later this year. But they can’t take Sri Lanka too lightly, with the tourists still reeling after a disappointing tour of New Zealand in the last few months.

Last five Test matches:

August 13-17, 2016 – Sri Lanka defeat Australia by 163 runs at Colombo

August 4-8, 2016 – Sri Lanka defeat Australia by 229 runs at Galle

July 26-30, 2016 – Sri Lanka defeat Australia by 106 runs at Kandy

January 3-7, 2013 – Australia defeat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets at Sydney

December 26-30, 2012 – Australia defeat Sri Lanka by an innings and 201 runs at Melbourne

Squads:

Australia XI: Tim Paine, Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Kurtis Patterson, Will Pucovski, Matt Renshaw, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Peter Siddle

Sri Lanka XI: Dinesh Chandimal(c), Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Roshen Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dilruwan Perera, Lakshan Sandakan, Suranga Lakmal, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera