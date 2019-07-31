Fittler pours cold water on new NRL technology proposal

NSW Origin coach Brad Fittler isn’t a fan of using Hawkeye technology to rule on tries.

Under a revolutionary proposal set to be introduced as early as 2020, the bunker would use a simulated offside line to adjudicate tries from kicks.

“When we’re talking about the referees, you know the footy is great,” he said on Macquarie Sports Radio.

“We can’t whinge about the footy so we start whinging about referees and trying to change the game.

“The less technology we use in the game, the better.

“I don’t think it’s always a great idea to publicly say how we’re sacking them and every time we do that, it feels like we want to go to more video referees and they get a bit more insecure.

“The footy is fantastic at the moment and when we start bitching about referees, you know it’s great.”

Image: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images