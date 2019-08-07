Fittler slams ’embarrassing’ Burgess decision

New South Wales Origin coach Brad Fittler has slammed the NRL Judiciary’s call to downgrade Sam Burgess’ high-tackle charge.

Burgess was charged with a grade one hit on Cronulla’s Matt Moylan but despite Moylan missing this weekend, the Rabbitohs star will be allowed to take the field after being cleared to play.

Speaking on Macquarie Sports Radio, Fittler said it was embarrassing for the sport, questioning the bravery of the league’s Judiciary.

“It was a little bit embarrassing really,” he said.

“Every now and then, we put our head up for it to get chopped off and I thought we did that in that decision.

“They could’ve been braver.”

Click PLAY to hear more on Macquarie Sports Radio

Image: Brett Hemmings/Getty Images