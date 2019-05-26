Five debutants named for the NSW Blues

Blues coach Brad Fittler has named five debutants for Game One of the 2019 Holden State of Origin Series at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday 5 June.

The team will be captained by Boyd Cordner and includes 11 players from the squad that won the Holden State of Origin series last year for the first time since 2014, while Josh Morris returns to the Origin arena after an absence of three years.

The five debutants include Canberra Raiders winger Nick Cotric and five-eighth Jack Wighton, South Sydney Rabbitohs five-eighth Cody Walker and lock Cameron Murray and Brisbane Broncos prop Payne Haas.

The NSW Blues team for State of Origin Game One, Wednesday 5 June:

1 James Tedesco Sydney Roosters

2 Nick Cotric Canberra Raiders

3 Latrell Mitchell Sydney Roosters

4 Josh Morris Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks

5 Josh Addo-Carr Melbourne Storm

6 Cody Walker South Sydney Rabbitohs

7 Nathan Cleary Penrith Panthers

8 David Klemmer Newcastle Knights

9 Damien Cook South Sydney Rabbitohs

10 Paul Vaughan St George Illawarra Dragons

11 Boyd Cordner (c) Sydney Roosters

12 Tyson Frizell St George Illawarra Dragons

13 Jake Trbojevic Manly Warringah Sea Eagles

14 Jack Wighton Canberra Raiders

15 Payne Haas Brisbane Broncos

16 Cameron Murray South Sydney Rabbitohs

17 Angus Crichton Sydney Roosters