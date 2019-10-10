Five-star Socceroos beat Nepal in World Cup qualifier

A Jamie Maclaren hat-trick has headlined Australia’s comfortable 5-0 win over Nepal in a World Cup qualifier on Thurday night.

Played in front of a near-full Canberra Stadium crowd, Maclaren netted twice in the first half before scoring a third late in the match.

Debutant Harry Souttar scored twice to cap off a relatively straight-forward night for Graham Arnold’s side.

Following Australia’s 3-0 win over Kuwait in September, the result means the Socceroos are unbeaten from two games in the second round of AFC qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Their next assignment is on October 15 in Kaohsiung against Chinese Tapai.

