Flindell looking forward to start of The Championships

Legendary race caller Darren Flindell has spoken ahead of this weekend’s start to The Championships, which kicks off at Randwick this Saturday.

The voice of racing told Macquarie Sports Radio that this weekend caps off a remarkable start to the Carnival and that it’s a great time for racing lovers.

“It’s been a pretty hectic carnival so far but it’s all coming to a head this Saturday with the start of The Championships,” he said,

“There have been some enormous races so far and we’ve got an outstanding card for this Saturday and next week as well. It’s essentially Christmas time for punters now.”

Flindell said that the Championship presents itself as a momentous occasion for Winx trainer Chris Waller, who can bring up his 100th Group 1 win in Winx’s last run next week.

“Chris Waller has got four runners in the Doncaster race and it’s the only race he has got runners in it so it could be a pretty significant one at that,” he said,

“He’s sitting on 98 group 1 winners, and he’s a fair chance of training the Doncaster winner and then Winx the next after. So it could be a big couple of weeks for him.”

Ahead of her last run next week in the Queen Elizabeth Stakes, Flindell declared that Winx is indeed the greatest he has ever seen.

“We can only talk about the era of racing that we’ve seen. But, I’ve never seen anything like Winx, I do not think anyone else has either. You don’t like comparing with previous champions and past eras, but it is Winx for me.”