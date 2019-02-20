Flyers captain Nat Fyfe on AFL X

Fremantle Docker and captain of Flyers Nat Fyfe joined Julian King on Nights to preview this week’s AFL X campaign.

When asked if he was disappointing by players pulling out of the pre-season tournament, Fyfe says he understands why they are cautious but thinks it is a great opportunity.

“This is a concept that it’s in its infancy, people don’t really know what’s going on. Some people see it as an opportunity to expand our game, some people see it as a bit of fun, I’m seeing it as an opportunity to play with the best players in the game. a I understand people are a bit cautious pulling out.”