Folau wont, “be a distraction for the Wallabies” come the World Cup

5 hours ago
Mieke Buchan and Billy McGee
The Israel Folau saga has been sucking the life out of Australian Rugby Union lately in the news and the toll looks to drag on for a little longer.

Former Wallaby Stephen Hoiles brings his thought after comments from Folau’s Waratahs teammates came forward with comments on the scenario

“I don’t think any of this is personal”

“I think they’re just fed up with the distraction”

Click PLAY to join the conversation:

