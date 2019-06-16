Leigh Matthews responds to Jeff Kennett’s controversial ‘new arrivals’ comment

Hawthorn president Jeff Kennett has suggested the security staff patrolling AFL crowds are ill-equipped because they appear to be “new arrivals”.

In defending fan behaviour and decrying heavy-handed tactics, Mr Kennett has courted controversy by highlighting the ethnic background of the security staff.

“I’m not being racist when I say this, but when I saw some of the footage, the people who are making judgments while they wear these authoritative coats, are not people who appear to have a great knowledge of our game,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“And yet they make judgments about what’s correct and not correct.

Neil Mitchell: What, you mean they appear to be of ethnic background?

Mr Kennett: Well, they’re new arrivals to Australia, it appears.

Neil Mitchell: We don’t know that.

Mr Kennett: We don’t know that and they could be born here.

“All I’m saying,” Mr Kennett continued, “is the sporting arena is where people relax, where they support their tribe, and what is happening now is unacceptable”.

“I don’t think ethnicity has anything to do with this at all,” Neil Mitchell said after the interview.

Leigh Matthews responded on Macquarie Sports Radio, calling Kennett’s comment a “very poor choice of words”.

“You don’t have to know the culture of the sport, you just need to know how to manage people,” he said.

“That requires training.”

