‘Footy was all I had’ – Brett Finch reveals struggles after retirement

Former NRL star Brett Finch opened up on his struggles post-retirement, telling Matt Granland and David Schwarz he hit “rock bottom during 2006”.

“Emotionally, mentally, financially, everything. My relationship was in trouble and I had no motivation to do anything. What I learned the most was just to talk about it. I fell into that trap, thinking I had to be tough and deal with it myself.”

Finch, who played 330 games throughout his NRL career, said while he is in a great spot now, there are a lot of triggers that he has to be aware of for the rest of his life.

“I know the signs, I know the triggers. It’s about the environment I put myself in, the people I can hang around with or things that stress me out. When I am fit and healthy, I find that I am also in a good mental state. I am now able to pick those triggers from a long way out and they are not even an issue, but the day where you put your feet up and think you’ve got it covered is the day you fall back into a bad situation. But I am in a good spot now.”

