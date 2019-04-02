‘For goodness sake’: Mark Levy’s frustration with AFL Tribunal

Mark Levy can’t understand how Collingwood forward Mason Cox escaped suspension at the AFL Tribunal on Tuesday night.

The Pies bigman was offered a one-game suspension by the Match Review Officer for his hit on Richmond’s Dylan Grimes but that was reduced to a $3000 fan at the tribunal after he was found not guilty of intentional conduct.

But Levy was left in disbelief, telling Macquarie Sports Radio the decision didn’t reflect the league’s pre-season pledge to crack down on prohibitive contact.

“For goodness sake AFL, get everyone into a room and sort it out,” he said.

“You’ve got every single supporter and player talking about these new rules, if you want to get tough and eradicate (prohibitive) conduct, well fair enough do it.

“But you can’t be charging players and then letting them get off at the tribunal.”

“It’s just ludicrous.”

