Macquarie Sports Radio
Advertisement
  • SYDNEY 954AM
  • MELBOURNE 1278AM
  • BRISBANE 882AM
  • PERTH DAB+
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

13 12 83
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Foran injury a “huge” blow for the Bulldogs

4 hours ago
Levy & Riddell

The struggling Canterbury Bulldogs have suffered a huge blow, with star Kieran Foran ruled out for up to three months.

The playmaker sustained a syndesmosis during his side’s win over Wests Tigers on the weekend but failed to see out the game and is set for surgery in the next 24 hours.

Mark Riddell told Macquarie Sports Radio he was shocked by the diagnosis when it was made official on Monday.

“I couldn’t believe it when it came through,” he said.

“The bloke had that much go wrong with injuries over the last three or four years, it was a massive blow before he’s been playing good footy.

“They’ve paid big money for him and haven’t got bang for their buck, there’s no doubt about that. There’s not getting value at all for him because he’s injured again.”

“It’s a huge blow for the Bulldogs.”

Click PLAY to hear more on Macquarie Sports Radio

Levy & Riddell
Sports
Advertisement
Advertisement
13 12 83