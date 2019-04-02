Foran injury a “huge” blow for the Bulldogs

The struggling Canterbury Bulldogs have suffered a huge blow, with star Kieran Foran ruled out for up to three months.

The playmaker sustained a syndesmosis during his side’s win over Wests Tigers on the weekend but failed to see out the game and is set for surgery in the next 24 hours.

Mark Riddell told Macquarie Sports Radio he was shocked by the diagnosis when it was made official on Monday.

“I couldn’t believe it when it came through,” he said.

“The bloke had that much go wrong with injuries over the last three or four years, it was a massive blow before he’s been playing good footy.

“They’ve paid big money for him and haven’t got bang for their buck, there’s no doubt about that. There’s not getting value at all for him because he’s injured again.”

“It’s a huge blow for the Bulldogs.”

