Former AFL player Rhys Palmer left in induced coma

56 mins ago
Macquarie Sports Radio

Former Fremantle and GWS player Rhys Palmer is in a critical condition after a motorcycle accident in Perth over the weekend.

The 30-year-old was riding with his partner and was hit at an intersection on Saturday night, requiring immediate surgery.

“Fingers crossed that he gets through,” 3AW Football commentator Matt Granland told Macquarie Sports Radio.

“It was an unbelievable weekend for him, he actually got into trouble at the trots in Perth after throwing a shoe as the horses were coming past.

“It’s just terrible news.”

