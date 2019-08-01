Former Australian coach surprised by selections for first Ashes Test

Darren Lehmann has spoken about his surprise in the selections for the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston.

“I’m a little bit surprised that Josh Hazlewood missed out and Starc, they’ve been our two lead bowlers for a few years,” Lehmann said on Macquarie Sports Radio.

“It’s a tough call, obviously they’ve made it based on conditions.”

Australia finished on a total of 284 after day one of the first Ashes Test, with Steve Smith scoring more than half of the sides total runs.

Lehmann was impressed with Steve Smith’s first Test Century since returning from suspension.

“I’m really proud for Steve Smith, I think everyone is, for what he’s been through, to come back and pull Australia out of real trouble,” Lehmann said.

“Smith and Peter Siddle were fantastic.”

Play resumes today with Rory Burns and Jason Roy to open the batting for England.

England XI: Rory Burns, Jason Roy, Joe Root (c), Joe Denly, Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

Australia XI: Cameron Bancroft, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine (c, wk), Pat Cummins, James Pattinson, Peter Siddle, Nathan Lyon

