Former Australian Test bowler disappointed by appointment of Troy Cooley

Former Australian fast bowler Geoff Lawson has told Macquarie Sports Radio he’s disappointed by the appointment of Troy Cooley to Assistant Coach of the men’s team.

“Troy Cooley’s never played Test cricket, he’s dealing with people that need specific help.

“Myself and others are quite disappointed,” he said.

The comments follow the announcement by Cricket Australia that the former Assistant Coach, David Saker tendered his resignation, effective immediately.

Interim EGM High Performance, Belinda Clark, thanked Saker for his service over the past three seasons and praised Cooley for his experience, “Troy Cooley has been appointed Assistant Coach for the upcoming ODI series against India and Pakistan to oversee the coaching of the bowling group.

“Troy is a well-respected coach with great experience having previously worked with the English and Australian Men’s teams.”

Australian Men’s Team Head Coach, Justin Langer, thanked Saker for his contribution noting his service to both Darren Lehmann and himself.

