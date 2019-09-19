Macquarie Sports Radio
Advertisement
  • SYDNEY 954AM
  • MELBOURNE 1278AM
  • BRISBANE 882AM
  • PERTH DAB+
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

13 12 83
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Sports
  • Former Australian Test cricketer calls..

Former Australian Test cricketer calls for a new captain ‘We’ve got to move on’

6 hours ago
Morrow & Thompson
full show

Former Test fast bowler Geoff Lawson called time on Australian skipper Tim Paine and backed Pat Cummins.

Spanish superstar Sergio Garcia will join one of the strongest Australian Open fields in years and our very own former pro golfer Mark Allen joined Morrow & Thompson.

The countdown to a huge weekend of finals continued with Brownlow medalist Brad Hardie and News Limited’s Rugby League reporter David Riccio.

Plus, Mark Braybrook had all the major Queensland sports stories from Brisbane.

Click PLAY to hear the full show:

Morrow & Thompson
Sports
Advertisement
Advertisement
13 12 83