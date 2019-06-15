Former Brownlow Medalist calls for harsh penalties for pincher

Image: Julian Smith / AAP Image

While many would have thought that pinching was left for the school grounds, Hawthorns Ben Stratton has decided to take it under the lights of Marvel Stadium. During his sides 96-77 loss to Essendon on Friday night, Stratton employed a new defensive tactic by incessantly pinching Essendon forward Orazio Fantasia.

1985 Brownlow Medalist Brad Hardie joined Mieke Buchan and Sam Stove on Macquarie Sports Radio Weekend Mornings and commented on the strange move, “I know you’ve got to have some niggle in the game, and you try a few things. But that’s not the way you go about it”.

Hardie is hoping Stratton will not only cop just a $1500 fine, but to be ‘rubbed out’ as well. For this to happen the incident would need to be sent straight to the AFL Tribunal and due to similar incidents happening in Strattons past, this could be possible.

“All I’m saying is, we’ve got to snuff this out straight away. You don’t want to see kids down the junior oval, pinching each other on the arms, because they saw one of their heros doing it on the AFL field”

Click PLAY to join the conversation: