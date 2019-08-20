Former Fremantle player Michael Barlow questions timing of Ross Lyon sacking

Former Fremantle player Michael Barlow says the Dockers shouldn’t have sacked Ross Lyon with a year remaining on his contract.

The West Australian club shocked the football world on Tuesday, axing both Lyon and CEO Steve Rosich as they look to bounce back after four consecutive years of missing the finals.

Lyon defected from St Kilda in 2012, taking Fremantle to a Grand Final in 2013.

Speaking on Macquarie Sports Radio, Barlow questioned why the club made the decision with just one round left of the home and away season.

“The timing was really strange,” he said.

“There’s one week, (I wonder) whether it was tenable to wait the week and finish it next week.

“I’m a big Ross Lyon fan so from a personal point of view, I know what the man is capable of and what he can achieve.

“I think he’s an AFL-calibre coach that had a contract and is good as any out there.”

“I’m probably in the negative in that I don’t think it should’ve happened.”

Image: Paul Kane/Getty Images