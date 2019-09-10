Former Geelong premiership captain: ‘They weren’t composed with the footy’

Former Geelong premiership winning captain Cameron Ling believes coach Chris Scott made a mistake taking Rhys Stanley out of the side.

The Cats, who finished top of the ladder at the end of the home and away season were defeated by Collingwood in the qualifying final on Friday night.

The Geelong coach has faced criticism since the loss, with North Melbourne great David King saying the coach should take full responsibility for the loss.

“I disagree with Kingy’s comments that Chris Scott lost the game for them,” Cameron Ling told Mark Allen and David Schwarz on Macquarie Sports Radio Drive.

“I think he made a blue with the move of Stanley out of the team and Mark Blicavs in the ruck.

“I want to see Mark Blicavs play at fullback. The team looks a million times better when he’s there.

“But that isn’t the reason they lost the game. The reason they lost the game is that they weren’t composed with the footy.

“Collingwood pressured them and they just cocked the ball up continuously kicking it back to Jeremy Howe and Darcy Moore.

“It’s the fact that they allowed Collingwood to mark the ball 123 times and just completely dominate the game.”

“Chris Scott shares some of the blame, but so do the 22 players who played on the weekend.”

