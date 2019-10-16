Former Judiciary boss calls for NRL to support Nelson Asofa-Solomona

Former NRL Judiciary Chairman and district court judge Paul Conlon has leapt to the defence of under fire Melbourne Storm star Nelson Asofa-Solomona after his Bali brawl on an end of season trip with teammates.

Conlon, who headed the NRL Judiciary for over eight years said the fact that Asofa-Solomona was acting in self-defence should be taken into account before coming to a decision.

“Our law recognises the right of the individual to act in either defence of himself or another person from an attack or the threat of an attack,” Conlon told Piggy, Levy and Jimmy.

“Due to the certain circumstances, I would have thought that it wouldn’t be too difficult to come to conclusion that he needed to act immediately to repel any act on himself or further attack on his teammate Vunivalu.

With reports surfacing that the NRL may suspend the Storm prop for the next three New Zealand test matches, Conlon said the ruling committee must remember the uniqueness of Solomona’s case and not liken it with past indiscretions.

“We’ve all seen so many cases of a person getting king hit and then once they are on the ground, people come to lay the boot into him. That has catastrophic consequences,” Conlon said.

“I’m a little bit amused that they may suspended him from taking part in test matches. The League want to act strongly in regards to incidents and that’s fine. But, you still have to charge every case on its own merit. You can’t have a one size fits all.”

“If there is ever a time when the game itself needs to stand behind a player in a particular circumstance, than it is now.”

(Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)