Former NRL referee “absolutely stunned” after Josh McGuire fined over eye-gouge

Photo: Cameron Munster rubs his eye after copping a Josh McGuire finger to the face by Alix Sweeney

Former NRL referee Greg McCallum has slammed the punishment given to North Queensland Cowboys lock Josh McGuire after he was cleared of eye-gouging Melbourne’s Cameron Munster.

McGuire was facing suspension after the Test lock appeared to rake Munster’s face with his hand in the 17th minute at 1300SMILES Stadium on Friday night.

A formal eye-gouge would have seen the NRL’s match-review committee charge McGuire with dangerous-contact but the incident was classified as the less serious contrary-conduct.

One of the reasons was because Munster decided not to complain when referee Grant Atkins asked him about it.

After McGuire pays the $3350 fine, he will be able to play for the Cowboys next Saturday.

Greg McCallum has told Full Time’s Clinton Maynard he’s “absolutely stunned” by the fine.

“I think if you’ve been charged with anything to do with the eyes and the word gouging is used, I think you go off to the judiciary” he said.

Click PLAY below to listen to the full interview

