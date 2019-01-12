Former quick says Twenty20 is “destroying fast bowlers”

Former Aussie quick Len Pascoe says Twenty20 cricket is “destroying” fast bowling.

Pascoe, who played 14 Tests for Australia between 1977 and 1982, told Macquarie Sports Radio the shortened version of the game encourages “trash” bowling.

“I think it’s destroying the fast bowler,” Pascoe told Sunday Morning.

“T20 bowling is so much trash that I find it difficult to watch. I don’t think I’ve seen a BBL match all the way through this summer.

“To me, it’s fast-food cricket.”

Pascoe says he coaches at a junior level and is concerned by the trends he’s seen in emerging players.

“I’m seeing the results of T20 in the kids, the way they’re playing their strokes and the way they’re bowling,” he said.

“They’re bowling licorice assortments: all over the place.

“In T20, the more trash you can bowl, the harder it is to hit.”

Photo: Darren England / AAP